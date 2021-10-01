Deuxmoi followers have been hearing for months that there was another attempt at a Cruel Intentions TV show in the works. Now it’s officially confirmed: IMDb TV is working on a TV version of the ‘90s flick.



The series is helmed by Phoebe Fisher and Sarah Goodman, who are behind Amazon Prime’s upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer series. Neal Moritz, who was one of the original Cruel Intentions producers, is also involved.

This time around, the story is set in college. According to Deadline, the series will be about “two ruthless step- siblings will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.”

So, while yes, it’s still rooted in power-hungry step-sibling dynamics , this time there won’t be an icky bet between two horny high school-aged step-siblings.

The first attempt to turn Cruel Intentions into a TV series was back in 2016, but that one served as a sequel of sorts. The failed NBC pilot featured Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role as Kathryn Merteuil and was set 17 years after the 1999 movie.



According to Variety, that series would’ve centered around Sebastian and Annette’s son, Bash Casey, who finds his late dad’s journals and uncovers his family’s dark legacy. Apparently, Annette ended up leaving New York City for a small town in Kansas, and Bash leaves his hometown “for a scholarship to the prestigious Brighton Preparatory Academy in San Francisco” where he “soon finds himself in a world of sex, money, power and corruption he never could have imagined.” It was an odd plot, considering Annette didn’t appear to be pregnant at the end of Cruel Intentions, so this new attempt at a series based on the movie feels fresher.