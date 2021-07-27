All season, we’ve been waiting for Alma (Allison Tolman) and Rita (Lana Parrilla) to have a showdown on Why Women Kill. When the second season of the Marc Cherry Paramount+ series began, Alma was a drab housewife who longed for a bit of glamour, to become friends with the elite ladies of the Elysium Park Garden Club, led by the formidable Rita, as improbably as that seemed at the time. But throughout the ten-episode season, the fortunes of the two women have reversed, Alma finding her ruthless side to ascend while simultaneously ruining Rita, who’s rediscovered her own vulnerable humanity. As the finale approaches, we’ve been longing for our head WWK mean girl to discover that it was Alma pulling the strings to orchestrate her destruction all along.

Judging from this exclusive clip from Paramount +, it looks like those hopes will be realized in Thursday’s finale. The two women’s positions have been swapped completely, as the now-transformed-into-glamour-girl Alma prepares to take over Rita’s former position as head of the Elysium Park Garden Club, garnering attention from the men in the crowd and gleefully gossiping with the club ladies like she’s an original member. Rita is now the frumpy woman gazing in from the outside, in a bland suit and a far cry from the society queen she once was. But the Rita we know is not about to go down without a fight, and in the clip, sends Alma a message to meet her in the back of the restaurant. Alma is thisclose to getting everything she’s ever wanted—but since she has had to commit unspeakable acts to do so, is there any way she can get away with it all? Unfortunately for Alma, we’re guessing not, but seeing stellar performers Tolman and Parrilla in the same scene again should be a significant standout moment when the Why Women Kill season two finale drops on Thursday, July 29.