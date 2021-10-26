The spookiest night of the year is reserved for October, but this November, TV is resurrecting long-dead shows like Head Of The Class and Dexter, and trying to charm viewers with the hotly anticipated premieres of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel Of Time. Paramount Plus reunites the castmates of the first season of The Real World: Los Angeles, who are alive and well, but have since yielded the spotlight to new generations of reality TV stars. And Paul Rudd gets frighteningly close to Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door.

November is full of moody programming, like the Lucy Hale-led Ragdoll, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and the Italian dystopian thriller Anna. But there are plenty of brighter offerings, too, including Disney+’s Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, new Mindy Kaling comedy The Sex Lives Of College Girls, and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format, simply narrow your browser window.