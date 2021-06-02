Gordon Ramsay, right, chuckles to himself while thinking up what drive-thru prank he’ll play next. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Notably angry TV food man Gordon Ramsay has a TikTok channel where he posts videos of stuff he’s made and, of course, films himself criticizing other chefs who foolishly assumed that social media was one place they were safe from his ire. He also uses this creative outlet as a way to show the kind of things he likes to do on road trips—which is basically just annoying drive-thru workers before revealing to them that he’s a celebrity chef.



In the first half of a YouTube video collecting a pair of his TikTok’s “best drive-thru pranks,” Ramsay puts a Starbucks worker through a quiz centered on the construction of their ham and cheese toasties. The poor person on the other side of the intercom answers questions about the provenance of the sandwich’s mustard (“I’m allergic to American,” Ramsay says) and listens to his customer despair over his inability to get extra cheese added. Ramsay finishes his bit by pulling up to the window to reveal himself, giggling while making fun of the resulting food, then wasting the sandwich by throwing it in the garbage.

The second part of the video sees him doing a similar act for the employees of a Costa drive-thru. Ramsay grills them about the sauces used for their bacon bap, inquires about where the meat comes from, then drives up to disappointingly review his order in front of some workers who obviously don’t care about whether or not their bacon is microwaved.



Ramsay obviously appreciates any opportunity to tell anyone, no matter who they are and even if he can’t visit them in person, what he thinks about their cooking. Fortunately, in this case, everyone involved seems to be having a good time. And, as he reminds a Costa employee by recreating an old Kitchen Nightmares bit, his criticisms could always have been worse.



[via Digg]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com