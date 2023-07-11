Fox isn’t here to make friends this fall. Landing squarely in the “about what we expected” bucket, Fox’s fall 2023–24 schedule consists of almost exclusively reality shows as a result of the writers’ strike. Aside from their Animation Domination Sunday, Fox’s fall is a cosmic gumbo of celebrity guessing games, reality competitions, and Gordon Ramsay calling people donkeys.

And Gordon Ramsay fans will be eating well. Aside from another season of Hell’s Kitchen, the culinary dream weaver also returns for the first season of Kitchen Nightmares since 2014. The pairing of Ramsay’s shows indicates that the kinder, gentler chef we know from MasterChef and MasterChef Jr is no more. He will combat the striking writers by berating aspiring cooks and flailing, reactive business owners for having menus as thick as the dictionary and using frozen entrees over fresh, local ingredients.

Ramsay won’t be the only celebrity on Fox this fall. Per The Hollywood Reporter explains, “union members appearing on unscripted and game shows is covered by a different agreement (the so-called Network Code) that runs through June 2024.” The rule opens the door for, you guessed it, Ken Jeong to step into every living room in America. He’ll pull double duty on The Masked Singer and the revival of I Can See Your Voice, a reality competition that sounds exactly like a less fun Masked Singer. David Spade will lead Snake Oil, a Shark Tank-style entrepreneur competition in which hopeful moneymakers pitch the Snakes on real and fake business ideas. Meanwhile, Will Arnett snaps back for another round of Lego Masters as Fox continues training celebs for combat in the military competition show Special Forces. But wait, there’s more; Celebrity Name That Tune rounds out our bleak future, where all screenwriting is punishable by death.

Of course, there will be some writing on Fox this fall—and drawing, too. Animation Domination is back, baby. In addition to The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, Fox is finally debuting its blockchain-enabled series Krapopolis. Kudos to Fox for finally allowing us to see their non-fungible token of a cartoon and not succumbing to the reality that crypto is over , and all those grifters have moved on to A.I.

Finally, WWE Smackdown will continue to honor its five-year contract with Fox. The network paid nearly $1 billion for the rights to WWE’s Friday night slobber knockers, and it will receive satisfaction.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sunday

8 p.m. EST: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m. EST: Krapopolis

9 p.m. EST: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m. EST: Family Guy

Monday

8 p.m. EST: Kitchen Nightmares

9 p.m. EST: Special Forces

Tuesday

8 p.m. EST: Celebrity Name That Tune

9 p.m. EST: I Can See Your Voice

Wednesday

8 p.m. EST: The Masked Singer

9 p.m. EST: Snake Oil

Thursday

8 p.m. EST: Hell’s Kitchen

9 p.m. EST: Lego Masters

Fridays

8 p.m. EST: WWE Smackdown

Saturdays

Sports!