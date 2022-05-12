It’s no secret that Tom DeLonge, the former Blink-182 guitarist, loves the paranormal almost as much as dick jokes. But outside of the Enema Of The State classic “Aliens Exist,” we’ve rarely seen DeLonge marry the two.

For his directorial debut, he appears to have done just that. Monsters Of California is an independent movie produced by DeLonge’s organization to study paranormal activities here on Earth. It follows a team of latchkey teens who have a close encounter of the third kind. Also, the trailer includes a guy that looks just like Tom DeLonge in the “Rock Show” video saying, “It’s classified. I’d tell you, but then I’d have to fuck your dad.” DeLonge’s authorial stamp is nothing if not obvious.

Here’s the synopsis:

Described as a coming-of-age adventure with a sci-fi twist, Monsters Of California follows teenager Dallas Edwards and his misfit friends as they attempt to unearth answers to a series of mysterious, paranormal events happening around Southern California. As they peel back the layers on this onion of the unexplainable, they unravel the extraordinary secrets held within the deepest levels of the Government.

Advertisement

The trailer has a distinct Amblin meets Hermosa Beach vibe, with longhaired skaters and surfers squaring off against government agencies in the negative space of a twinkly night sky.

“Anyone who knows me, or follows me on social media, knows I’m no stranger to the paranormal, which is why directing Monsters Of California was a no brainer,” says DeLonge in a statement. “The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days.”

DeLonge has been on the frontlines of the public war to suppress UFO, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP), as they’re now known, information from the public. If you don’t remember, the New York Times published a report a few years ago about fighter pilots seeing “tic tacs” in the sky. The footage, which DeLonge’s organization released, ignited a conversation around how we have too much news to even bother with aliens at the moment. Nevertheless, DeLonge’s still out there, and the House Intelligence Committee will hold hearings on UAP this week.

“In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the Government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience that helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on,” DeLonge says .



Advertisement

Monsters Of California stars Casper Van Dien, Emmy nominee Arianne Zucker (Days Of Our Lives), Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3), two Jacks and a Jared (Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster), and the great Richard Kind.