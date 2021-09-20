Taking place in a too-near future, Apple TV+’s new feature Finch brings us to a world destroyed by a climate catastrophe. Tom Hanks stars in Finch as Finch, one of the sole survivors after a cataclysmic solar flare wipes out the planet’s crops. He has a leg up on everyone else as a robotics engineer with access to an airtight bunker filled with science equipment, a library, and living quarters. We guess there was no one else he considered bringing into the bunker to save from a sun burned death, but that’s his decision to make.

After nearly a decade alone, Finch meets the dog (who better not die in this film) named Goodyear. As the two become best friends in the post-apocalyptic world, they develop a rapport that consists mostly of the dog cocking his head and whimpering at Finch’s jokes about bath time. During his free time in the lab, Finch makes another friend—literally—as he builds an animatronic robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) with high speech and learning capabilities which it will utilize to protect Goodyear.

With a devastating storm on the horizon, Finch and his team must embark on a journey in a busted RV to a safer location, facing threats such as tornadoes, UV radiation, and fellow survivors. The robot, aptly named Jeff, learns to drive and eventually puts on a fur jacket, so it will be interesting to see what that’s about. It’s giving RV meets I Am Legend—like a chosen family road trip romp mixed with climate doom. The dog better not die.

Game of Thrones and House’s Miguel Sapochnik directed Finch from an original screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell (Blade Runner, Alien). Finch begins streaming on Apple TV+ from November 5.