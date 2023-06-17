However, take the teaser and the stars with a grain of salt. It’s because The 3 Body Problem could land anywhere on the spectrum between Game Of Thrones season three or season eight, creative quality-wise. Let’s not forget that Benioff and Weiss have exited projects over the years, like their Star Wars show, or their canceled Confederate HBO series. They aren’t involved with the prequel series House Of The Dragon either, which is probably for the best.

Hopefully, The 3 Body Problem will be enough to save their brand—Lord knows they need it—while providing an immersive viewing experience. The eight-episode first season will premiere on Netflix in January 2024.