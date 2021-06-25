Trick that truck: How Liam Neeson would customize his own big rig

In the new Netflix movie The Ice Road, Liam Neeson plays Mike, a down on his luck trucker with serious semi skills and a desire for some quick cash. Of course, the easy money Mike is offered comes with hidden (and deadly) strings. Oh, and there’s also an ice road. And it’s spring. And the ice is melting!

Given that Neeson spends so much of The Ice Road captaining a $200,000 big rig down a slippery road transversing a barren landscape, we thought we’d ask him what he would do if, for some reason, he was forced to live his life in a truck. Is he a bobblehead man? Would he opt for flames on the side of the cab, or is he more into dignified pin-striping? And what about those beaded seat cushions?

As it turns out, Neeson—an actor who has appeared in numerous films where he pilots or commands some kind of transportation, from plane to train—isn’t much of a driver. As Neeson tells us in the interview above, “I got my driving license when I was 28. I know nothing about cars. People ask me, ‘What do you drive?,’ and I say, ‘a black one.’”

Still, Neeson has given some thought to his truck trickery. He says he’d opt for “photographs of my kids and stuff, because these guys spend a lot of time there. There’s a bed in the back that’s very comfortable, so definitely family photographs. And, I don’t know, probably a little bit of carpeting here and there just to make a living room.” A literary man at heart, Neeson also told us he’d be sure to bring lots of audiobooks out on the road.

There’s more from Neeson in the clip above, as well as trucking tips from the movie’s other star, Legion actor Amber Midthunder, whose real-life brother is an actual ice road trucker.

The Ice Road is streaming now on Netflix.

Image credit: Allen Fraser/Netflix