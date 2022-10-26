1. All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

Stars: Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Ji-hu, Yoo In-soo, Lomon, Kim Byung-chul, Jeon Bae-soo

Number of seasons: 1

All Of Us Are Dead is perfect for those who don’t shy away from guts, blood, and chomping. That’s right: The South Korean drama is an all-out zombie show. But it’s also a smart coming-of-age series that asks, “What would happen if your high school became an entrapment zone for the undead?” A science experiment gone wrong turns Hyosan High School into a hotbed for zombies, and the students and teachers are stuck in there with no food or water while trying to escape. The 12 hourlong episodes keep the drama tense and engaging, balancing the gore with some hefty emotional arcs.

Yes, there are cliche tropes like bullying, sudden romances, gossip, and a class hierarchy that has never failed the high school genre (whether it’s The O.C. or Euphoria). Imagine throwing zombies into the mix. The result is utterly entertaining chaos. While AOUAD picked up steam when it dropped in January, the show has gotten lost in the streaming shuffle since then. Now is as good a time as any to binge it, especially as it’s been renewed for season two by Netflix.