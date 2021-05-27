Val Kilmer and a koala in 2012 (we hope this footage is in the doc) Photo : WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo via Getty Images

Val Kilmer’s had a wild career. One of America’s most versatile movie stars with a career filled with zig-zags and surprises, Kilmer’s been a Batman; he’s been a Top Gun; he’s been a Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Now, it’s time we got to know him a little better.

Advertisement

Using more than 40 years’ worth of footage that Kilmer’s been amassing throughout his career, Val is a new documentary about “one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors.” Apparently, in addition to working with some of the most eclectic and influential directors in modern movies, Kilmer’s also been directing himself, “documenting his own life and craft through film and video.”

Val, which was produced by A24 and acquired by Amazon Studios, compiles thousands of hours of footage, from home movies to behind-the-scenes clips, of some of his most iconic roles in such films as Batman Forever, Tombstone, and The Doors. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, the movie will take us through an occasionally perplexing career from the perspective of the man who lived it.

“At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked,” Kilmer said in a statement. “I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time? It is unimaginable that this movie actually could’ve ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo and Ting, and my producing partners. Tireless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn’t be more proud to share this with the world!”

Val comes out later this year. We can only hope that there’s some footage of that bat cave he was in the day he got offered Batman Forever.