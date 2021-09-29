It’s 2021, 31 years since “Ice Ice Baby’s” release, and Vanilla Ice has just put out a new version of the song for a Samsung refrigerator commercial. The advertisement in question— which we will say is a much better use of Ice’s time than helping prolong a pandemic by publicly dancing along to Queen samples— debuted yesterday and was, we sup pose, an inevitable development in the science of fridge marketing.



The commercial sees Ice set the tone for everything that follows with, “Ay yo, this is a joint with a sustainable edge!” He then proceeds to list many of the eco-friendly refrigerator model’s features in unhelpfully abstract terms.

“Bespoke VIP! Let’s get litty!” he says, grinning in front of a trio of back-up dancers and a selection of fridges wearing puffy jackets.



“Alright stop, long-term solution, Ice is back with a brand new invention,” we hear. “Something grabs a hold of me tightly, energy efficiency, daily and nightly. Will it ever stop? Yo, I now know, turn down the freeze and I glow.”

As the video plays out, we get ironically sweaty lines about “[raising] the temp like a vandal,” “warming your brain like an organic mushroom,” and, our favorite bit: “If there was a problem, yo, I’ve solved it. Check out the hook while my fridge resolves it.”



It continues this way, centering around a chorus of “R educe your ice, ice baby” until Ice and friends jump into a set of pink cars which fly around the monolith refrigerator that promises to save the world, the bygone novelty rapper burning fuel in a celebratory joyride.



“Word to your refrigerator,” he concludes, ending an ad that may lack the grace of Janusz Kamiński’s work on Cool As Ice (no, really) but is no less of a testament to the “lyrical poet’s” skills all the same.

