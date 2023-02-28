Abbott Elementary's Janine and Gregory share an awkward exchange in exclusive clip

If you thought Abbott Elementary’s Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams)—two lovable but goofy characters—wouldn’t interact awkwardly after sharing a first kiss, think again. Last week’s “Teacher’s Conference” ended with them spontaneously making out in a beautifully designed flower room. They decide not to pursue their feelings, barely admitting to having any, calling their kiss a momentary slip after being caught up in the moment. But we all know that’s not true, right?

Brunson’s ABC mockumentary, which follows the teachers of the titular Philadelphia public school, has crafted a simmering slow-burn romance between Janine and Gregory since it began. There was a little pay-off with their unexpected yet swoon-worthy kiss, but that’s all we’re getting (for now).

As seen in The A.V. Club’s exclusive clip from this week’s outing, titled “Mural Arts,” they have no idea how to act in front of each other now that they’ve smacked lips (and probably want to again). Their first interaction back at school is awkward as hell. She walks up to him right before Principal Ava (Janelle James) starts her assembly because it’s the only empty chair. Unsure of whether he’d be comfortable, she cracks a lame but classic joke about how standing builds “chair-acter.” Oh, Janine.

In “Mural Arts,” Janine and Gregory have to figure out their next steps and how to deal with Maurice (Vince Staples), who is, you know, her current boyfriend and Gregory’s longtime BFF.

The video also reveals that Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) was hacked at one point, and they probably sent pornographic videos to everyone from her phone. Now that’s an expanded Abbott storyline that deserves an entire episode. Elsewhere, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) brings in a team of artists who team up with students to create a piece of art about Abbott’s legacy.

After premiering in December 2021, the show became an almost immediate hit for the network. Abbott Elementary recently won big at the SAG, TCA, and NAACP Awards. Ralph won last year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress, with Brunson nabbing a trophy for Outstanding Writing. The show also stars Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis. Season two’s guest stars so far include Ayo Edebiri, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Leslie Odom Jr.

“Mural Arts” airs on ABC on March 1 at 9 p.m.