Watch Dave Chappelle and Foo Fighters cover Radiohead's "Creep"

Dave Chappelle, Dave Grohl, the two Daves Photo : Paul Morigi (Getty Images) / Valerie Macon (AFP via Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that the anti-vaxx protesters who conflate a public service that everyone must do so we that the coronavirus doesn’t kill us with segregation didn’t work. At least in the case of the Foo Fighters, who became the subject of Ricky Schroder’s ire after they announced two nights of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden that required proof of vaccination to enter. One thing that’s good to hear, though, is that Dave Chappelle is vaccinated.



After a year of hosting comedy shows amid a pandemic (a year that ended with Dave Chappelle testing positive for the coronavirus), Chappelle joined the Foos on stage for a rousing, if a little off-key version of Radiohead’s “Creep.” It’s not uncommon for Chappelle to be paling around with rockstars. Way back in his Chappelle’s Show days, he would regularly invite musicians on, from John Mayer to the Wu-Tang Clan. It is rare for him to be singing, though. He must’ve been riding high after the premiere of his new documentary.



“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.” We presume that Dave and Dave were excited about getting their new band “The Two Daves” off the ground, too.



Unfortunately for most of the world, we weren’t there to see a weird, one-of-a-kind moment that only happens at live performances, which, if you’re unvaccinated, you can take part in again! If you’re not, let this be your incentive; if you’re holding out: you could miss Dave Attell singing “Pyramid Song” next time.



Well, for the rest of us, we can experience the feeling of being in the nosebleeds and watching Chappelle work his way through a Thom Yorke impression. YouTube videos of shows we didn’t get to go to are also back, so we can enjoy the feeling of sitting behind someone holding up their smartphone at a concert again.



