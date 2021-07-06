We think you should watch I Think You Should Leave

Tim Robinson Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, July 6. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

I Think You Should Leave (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): Today, one of the best TV shows of 2019 returns, to (one assumes) once again resume its rightful place as one of the funniest things, period, end of sentence. If we were to write honestly about our feelings surrounding this development, this paragraph would just be a series of incomprehensible yet undeniably joyful sounds that only vaguely resemble human speech. So let’s just go to the trailer, shall we?

Look for our thoughts and reactions throughout the week, especially Jourdain Seales’ season review, which will arrive on the site this morning and will not be made up entirely of ASKHFSLKDHFLSKEHRMFS(#$UWEKNRKS!!!, we promise.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild card

The Latino Experience (PBS, 9 p.m., series premiere): In August of last year, PBS put out a call for short films that “explore a wide range of experiences, perspectives and styles [in order] to highlight the rich diversity of the Latino/a/x community across the United States and Puerto Rico.” The Latino Experience is the result of that call. The roster of 13 shorts, which includes both documentaries and narrative films in a wide range of genres, will air over the course of three one-hour episodes, arriving on the next three Tuesday evenings (and also streaming online).