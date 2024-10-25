Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi) joins Happy Gilmore sequel, and this week's casting news
Connie Britton, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Hemsworth, and Peter Dinklage also landed new roles this week.Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+
Scott Mescudi made it out of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap just in time to land his next role. The actor and “Pursuit Of Happiness” rapper will next appear in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore sequel, alongside Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Sandler himself. All three actors are reprising their roles from the original 1996 golf comedy, with Mescudi’s part under wraps as of this writing. Sandler also teased that newly-minted actor Travis Kelce is “gonna come by” for some sort of cameo during an August appearance on The Tonight Show, so this is certainly shaping up to be a buzzy cast.
In other casting news this week, season two of Netflix’s Beef finally confirmed Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny as its stars, with Pachinko‘s Youn Yuh-jung joining as a fifth player (via Deadline). Another big update saw Tom Holland emerge from his extended acting hiatus for a role opposite Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s latest project for Universal. Check out the rest of this week’s casting news below:
- •Maude Apatow is never beating the nepo baby allegations. Her mom, Leslie Mann, is set to star in Apatow’s directorial debut, Poetic License, along with Andrew Barth Feldman, Cooper Hoffman, and Nico Parker. [via Deadline]
- •A Complete Unknown‘s Monica Barbaro is going from folk to felony. She’s joining the cast of Bart Layton’s Crime 101, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. [via Deadline]
- •It’s a big week for the stars of the Terrifier trilogy. Catherine Corcoran is joining Alex Mandel and director/star Bryce Hirschberg in the latter’s film, Jackalope, and Lauren Lavera just landed a lead role in Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman’s The Monster. She’ll star in the horror-thriller opposite Djimon Hounsou.
- •Sydney Sweeney’s new film, The Housemaid, has found its third star in Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us). Sweeney will play Millie, a housemaid to a wealthy couple (Sklenar and Amanda Seyfried). [via Deadline]
- •Past Lives‘ John Magaro is joining Alana Haim and Josh O’Connor in The Mastermind, the latest from director Kelly Reichardt. [via Deadline]
- •Connie Britton has found her next project in Phony, a Hulu comedy pilot from Nick Paley (Marcel The Shell With Shoes On). She’ll play the mom of a teenager who wakes up from a car accident to discover that his mom may have been replaced by an imposter. [via Deadline]
- •Chris Hemsworth is set to star in a new Prince Charming movie from Disney, and yes, that is the character’s full name. [via Deadline]
- •Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Rachelle Lefevre will co-star in Liz Here Now, a film about a woman accused of “participating in a Black Panther conspiracy” in 1967, according to Deadline.
- •Florence Pugh’s East Of Eden series has filled out its cast. The star and executive producer will be joined by Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders, in addition to previously announced stars Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, and Hoon Lee. [via Deadline]
- •Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy had been renewed for season two at a New York Comic Con panel, along with a new recurring role for Tatiana Maslany. [via Deadline]
- •Peter Dinklage is joining Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in Roofman. According to Deadline, the film is based on “the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, an inmate on the run who hides in a place no one would look for him: a toy store. When this paradise of fun becomes a prison of loneliness, he falls for the one thing that can stop him from getting away … love.”