Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi) joins Happy Gilmore sequel, and this week's casting news Connie Britton, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Hemsworth, and Peter Dinklage also landed new roles this week.

Scott Mescudi made it out of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap just in time to land his next role. The actor and “Pursuit Of Happiness” rapper will next appear in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore sequel, alongside Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Sandler himself. All three actors are reprising their roles from the original 1996 golf comedy, with Mescudi’s part under wraps as of this writing. Sandler also teased that newly-minted actor Travis Kelce is “gonna come by” for some sort of cameo during an August appearance on The Tonight Show, so this is certainly shaping up to be a buzzy cast.

In other casting news this week, season two of Netflix’s Beef finally confirmed Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny as its stars, with Pachinko‘s Youn Yuh-jung joining as a fifth player (via Deadline). Another big update saw Tom Holland emerge from his extended acting hiatus for a role opposite Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s latest project for Universal. Check out the rest of this week’s casting news below: