Looks like Beef is back on the menu, boys Netflix makes it official: Lee Sung Jin is grounding Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny up for a perfectly seasoned new season of Beef.

Rest easy, Clara Peller. All questions regarding the whereabouts of “the beef” have been answered. Announced earlier today, Netflix has officially renewed its Emmy-winning anthology series Beef for another season. So, what kind of blend are we talking about here? Chuck? Round? Short rib? How about stars Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny? Now, that sounds like a tasty burger.

It’s a pure 70/30 lean-to-fat ratio, and like last season, this Beef revolves around an inciting bite (though it should be noted that consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness). This time, a couple witnesses a fight between their boss and his wife. The fight kicks off a game of coercion set in the world of a country club run by a Korean billionaire, per Netflix. The new season will run for eight 30-minute episodes, following, we presume, Cailee Spaney and Charles Melton blackmailing Oscar Issac and Carey Mulligan on a golf course. No release date has been announced.

We were huge fans of Beef’s first season and of watching Steven Yuen and Ali Wong’s petty road rage incident spiral out of control. Giving the show an “A-,” The A.V. Club‘s Saloni Gajjar thought her first taste of Beef was well seasoned and had a good sear. “Boosted by tremendous editing, cinematography, and an impressive supporting cast,” she wrote, “Beef is ready for its (Michelin) star.”

Last year, creator Lee Sung Jin said that he had three seasons of the show planned in his head.

“I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case,” Lee told Rolling Stone in 2023, “but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a season two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently. “