Paul Mescal in “advanced talks” to re-team with Ridley Scott, and this week's casting news

It’s a big month for Paul Mescal. Gladiator II is just weeks away, a bunch of lads in mini shorts honored him with his very own lookalike competition in Dublin, and now, he may get to start in yet another project with Ridley Scott. According to Variety, Mescal is in “advanced talks” to lead the Gladiator director’s next film, The Dog Stars, which was adapted from Peter Heller’s 2012 novel of the same name.

Per the outlet, a synopsis of the film reads as follows: “A civilian pilot lives a lonely life on an abandoned Colorado airbase with his dog and a tough ex-marine, in a near future where an unnamed pandemic has decimated American society. The two men couldn’t be more mismatched but depend on each other to fend off roaming invaders. When a random transmission beams through the radio of his 1956 Cessna, the voice ignites a hope deep inside the pilot that a better life exists outside their tightly controlled perimeter. Risking everything, he flies past his point of no return and follows its static-broken trail.”

Elsewhere this week, it was announced that Macaulay Culkin would be taking a trip to the wastes in Fallout, and a bunch of other projects rounded out their supporting casts. Check out the rest of this week’s casting news below: