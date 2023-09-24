After 146 days, the Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement to end their work stoppage against the major Hollywood studios. WGA leadership emailed strike captains Sunday night informing them of the news, saying the agreement was “subject to drafting final contract language.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the provisional three-year agreement still needs to be ratified by WGA members to take effect. Specifics of the deal have not been publicly shared yet.

Representatives from both the WGA and AMPTP sat down for a series of talks over the past week that seemed to signal a potential end to the nearly five-month stalemate. The meetings were also attended by studio heads Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery), Donna Langley (Universal), and Ted Sarandos (Netflix).



Advertisement

The WGA officially put their pencils down on May 2. This walkout marked the guild’s first large-scale work stoppage since the strike of 2007-2008, and now looks to clock in as its second longest, following a 154-day picket in 1988.

The strike has, in large part, surrounded writers’ concerns with protection from AI and declining residuals in the streaming era. As studios posted record profits, the artists behind those big bags of money experienced less job security and less cash flow. Since the last strike some 15 years ago, streaming has rapidly transformed the industry, while writers largely did not see a change to their contracts.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a report by The A.V. Club, The Bear writer Alex O’Keefe detailed his experience working on a massively successful series, but still not having financial security. “I have friends who believe, ‘Oh, Alex worked on The Bear, Alex is rich now. Alex can buy a car.’ And you know, I’m not. I’m broke,” he said. “[When] I won the WGA Award for The Bear for Outstanding Comedy Series, I had a negative bank account. My suit was bought by my family and friends, and my bowtie was bought on credit. All that glitters is not gold.”

Writers have also sought changes to the extremely unpopular “mini room” model, which shrinks traditional writers’ rooms and employs fewer staffers for less time.

Advertisement

Still, Hollywood production is not just going to bounce back now that the WGA strike is over. SAG-AFTRA is still picketing. But the end of the writers strike could signal a willingness on the part of the studios to finally bring a painful moment in Hollywood to an end.