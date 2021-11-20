Knives Out

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019) gave us the whodunnit feature we never knew we needed, showcasing the talents of Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Lakeith Stanfield, Christopher Plummer, and even more, as each actor perfectly executes their little piece in the mysterious puzzle. From the interrogation scene where we first meet each of the characters, to the living room argument scene where the family dynamics reach full display, everyone delivers excellent standalone performances as well as sensational group chemistry. With a mix of legendary and new talent, Johnson offers a humorous and refreshing take on the classic mystery genre. [Gabrielle Sanchez]

Knives Out is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

