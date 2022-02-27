Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 27. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Killing Eve (BBC America, 8 p.m.): The final season of Killing Eve has arrived. The drama is a tangled web of psychosexual, homoerotic energy between assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI6 agent Eve (a super- charismatic Sandra Oh). Plus, there’s lots of feminist girl boss fashion to enjoy. Sex Education’s Laura Neal comes aboard to helm season four, which kicks off with two back-to-back episodes tonight.

Eve is on a revenge mission as season four begins, while Villanelle has found a community to help prove she’s not a monster killer anymore. Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) pursues The Twelve with renewed passion after they ordered a hit on her son. Will Villanelle actually kill Eve, or will it be the other way around? Will they end up together like in Hannibal? Come for the final season, stay for the possible fanfiction. Lisa Weidenfeld will recap weekly.

Regular coverage

Euphoria (HBO, 9 p.m., season-two finale)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m., season-two finale)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Super-Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime, 10 p.m.): Billions’ Brian Koppelman and David Levein have co-created this anthology drama. The first season is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name, and follows the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, played here by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The cast includes Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman, Hank Azaria, Elisabeth Shue, and Kerry Bishé. Quentin Tarantino serves as the narrator. And b e sure to c heck out Leila Latif’s review.

Screen Actors Guild Awards (TBS and TNT, 8 p.m.): The 28th Annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hanger. The live red carpet show will air online at the SAG Awards website starting 5:30 p.m. There is no official host, but Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs will kick off the opening ceremony. Kate Winslet is set to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.

T op movie nominations include Belfast, CODA, Power Of The Dog, and House Of Gucci. On the TV front, Succession, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and Only Murders In The Building lead the pack. Check out the full list here to try and catch up before the award ceremony.