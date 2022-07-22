Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Netflix busts out pricey, star-studded The Gray Man

THE GRAY MAN | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are ready with their next all-star ensemble action hit. The duo’s The Gray Man, apparently the most expensive film Netflix has produced so far, features a galaxy of stars, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, and Shae Wigham. The spy drama follows Gosling’s skilled mercenary Court Gentry, a.k.a Sierra Six, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a target for psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

“For the most part, Netflix’s The Gray Man is a damn delight. It’s a throwback to the days when studios could safely rely on throwing a couple of A-listers at an action script and some big explosions, give it a competent director, and have a hit on their hands. It’s frequently more fun and escapist than some of the recent James Bond films.”

2. Try not to fall in love with British comedy Trying

Trying — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: British comedy Trying, a joint venture between the BBC and Apple TV+ that was created by Andy Walton, portrays the sweet, kind of tragic, and often hilarious journey of married couple Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall). When the Nikki and Jason have trouble conceiving a child and decide to adopt, they open up a whole new can of challenges. Season three debuts with two new episodes.

3. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is back

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal | Season 2 OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim

Adult Swim, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Emmy-winning animated series Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal starts its second season with two new episodes. Primal is set in an anachronistic prehistoric world and depicts the bond between a Neanderthal named Spear and a Tyrannosaurus called Fang, who struggle to survive amid the dangerous fauna and people that live in their world. The show is a full-on blend of horror, adventure, and fantasy.

4. Billy Porter goes behind the camera for Anything’s Possible

Anything’s Possible - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Pose star and Emmy winner Billy Porter moves into the director’s chair for Anything’s Possible, a coming-of-age romantic comedy centered on a trans teen named Kelsa (Eva Reign). The cast includes Renée Elise Goldsberry, Abubakr Ali, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Grant Reynolds, and Caroline Travers. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

Anything’s Possible may be flawed for what it fails to fully develop around the edges of its story, but the central relationship that holds the film together is so compelling that the rest hardly matters. Not just a story about trans teenage survival, Ximena Garcia Lecuona has written a tale of communal thriving through love, allyship, and symbiotic personal growth.

5. Apple TV+ launches family series Best Foot Forward

Best Foot Forward — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The family show Best Foot Forward is based on the book Just Don’t Fall by paralympic athlete, motivational speaker, and comedian Josh Sundquist. The series follows a 12-year-old named Josh (Logan Marmino), who’s excited to attend public school after years of homeschooling. Along the way, he faces the challenge of how to get his peers to see past his prosthetic leg and get to know him for who he is.