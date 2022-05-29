Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, May 29 to Thursday, June 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)

Netflix is releasing Norm Macdonald’s posthumous stand-up performance, Nothing Special, which the comedian filmed in one take at his home before his death in 2021. There’s no trailer yet, but to prepare you can enjoy Macdonald’s other projects on the streaming platform, including his 10-episode talk show. Along with Nothing Special, Netflix will air a bonus featurette with footage from a memorial event for Macdonald, and actors and comedians like Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, and David Letterman talking about the comedian’s legacy.

Advertisement

Pistol (FX on Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

The six-part, Danny Boyle-directed series Pistol tells the tale of the groundbreaking British punk band the Sex Pistols and their rise to prominence and notoriety. Toby Wallace leads the cast as guitarist Steve Jones, along with an ensemble that includes Maisie Williams, Anson Boon, Jacob Slater, and Thomas-Brodie Sangster. In his review, Matt Schimkowitz writes:

These punks rarely get to be people because they’re too busy foreshadowing their downfall or meeting Richard Branson with all the grace of a Saturday Night Live sketch.

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

After a three-year hiatus, The Orville moves from Fox to Hulu for its third season. Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi dramedy (now dubbed The Orville: New Horizons) follows Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), a bitter Planetary Union officer who finally gets a shot at commanding his own ship. Unfortunately, his ex-wife Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) is assigned as his First Officer. Scott Grimes, Jessica Szohr, and Penny Johnson Jerald round out the cast, with Chad Coleman joining for this batch of episodes.

Advertisement

Hidden gems

This Is Going To Hurt (AMC+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Adam Kay adapts his memoir of the same name into a six-episode series. This Is Going To Hurt stars Ben Whishaw as a doctor overwhelmed by his work at the hospital’s OB-GYN department. Set in 2006 in London, the show chronicles a group of his fellow junior doctors as they face tremendous pressure without any perks. Whishaw’s co-stars include Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, and Dame Harriet Walter.

Advertisement

Borgen: Power & Glory (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

In Power & Glory, a stand-alone continuation of the popular Danish drama Borgen, Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) has just been appointed as Minister for Foreign Affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. The event sparks an international struggle for power in the Arctic.

Advertisement

The Book Of Queer (Discovery+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Book Of Queer is a five-part special exploring the stories of historic LGBTQ+ individuals throughout history, from artists and activists to scientists and world leaders, including the likes of Ma Rainey, Bayard Rustin, Josephine Baker, Joan of Arc, Sappho, and Michelangelo. Expect reenactments and recreations of their lives, as well as narration by Dominique Jackson, Alex Newell, Leslie Jordan, and Ross Mathews.

Advertisement

More good stuff

Tom Swift (The CW, Tuesday, 8 p.m., series premiere)

The CW may have gotten rid of most of its shows (including Legends Of Tomorrow, Legacies, and, soon enough, Riverdale), but it’s also launching a newbie. In Tom Swift, a spinoff of Nancy Drew, Tian Richards plays a brilliant inventor with unlimited resources who is thrust into a world of a sci-fi conspiracy after the shocking disappearance of his father. He leaves behind his comfortable lifestyle and takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth. LeVar Burton voices Tom’s AI, Barclay, which sounds like the perfect fit.



Advertisement

South Park: The Streaming Wars (Paramount+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Paramount+’s third South Park film (and the fourth movie from the series overall) is considered to be the Comedy Central comedy’s 318th episode. Just take a minute to digest that number. Done? Alright, let’s move on. In this special, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens their town’s very existence.

Advertisement

City Of Queens (Peacock, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Peacock welcomes the British doc City Of Queens, which follows RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash and seven other London drag queens, and aims to humanize them by showing their families, communities, and unrelenting resilience and glamor.

Advertisement

Cant-miss recaps

Barry (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Ending soon

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m., season seven finale)

We Own This City (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX on Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

Hacks (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two finale)

Top Chef (Bravo, Thursday, 8 p.m., season 19 finale)