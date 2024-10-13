What's on TV this week—Shrinking, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Plus, Rachel Bloom's new special, Naveen Andrews in a family comedy, an NCIS prequel, and more

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, October 13 to Thursday, October 17. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Harrison Ford’s curmudgeonly therapist is back in the Apple TV+’s comedy Shrinking. In the show’s second season, coworkers Paul (Ford) and Jimmy (Jason Segel) still argue about their opposing approaches to therapy while maintaining a friendship. Meanwhile, a twist threatens to unravel the progress Jimmy has made in moving on after his wife’s death and reconnecting with his teen daughter (Lukita Maxwell). Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, Ted McGinley, and series co-creator and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein round out the cast. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS, Thursday, 8 p.m.)



CBS tries to convince us that The Big Bang Theory has still got the juice with a third TV show set in its universe. A Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage follows the title’s struggling new parents (Montana Jordan and Emily Osment), who move in with her family for support. The series promises guest appearances by Young Sheldon‘s Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Reagan Revord.

Hidden gems

Anatomy Of Lies (Peacock, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

A 2022 Vanity Fair piece shocked Grey’s Anatomy fans by exposing one of the show’s writers, Elisabeth Finch, as a fraudster who faked having cancer. The three-part Anatomy Of Lies digs into this story from the perspective of Finch’s ex-wife, Jennifer Beyer, whose tip prompted the investigation into the now-disgraced scribe.

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom drops a comedy special that’s also a musical, juggling tough themes like the pandemic and death with more raunchy, escapist material. (Fans of that aforementioned CW gem know that this balancing act is her specialty.)

The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)



Lost and The Dropout‘s Naveen Andrews goes from dark drama to a light comedy with The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh. In the show’s eight-episode first season, the actor plays an engineer who moves his family to the U.S. and clashes with his polar-opposite neighbors. Sindhu Vee, Megan Hilty, Pete Holmes, Ashwin Sakthivel, and Sahana Srinivasan co-star.

More good stuff

NCIS: Origins (CBS, Monday, 9 p.m.)

A young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is in the house. Yes, CBS cooked up a prequel for the NCIS lead character (played by Mark Harmon in the original). Here, the show looks at Gibbs’ early career at Camp Pendleton, where he’s under the tutelage of a legendary agent (Kyle Schmid).

Scamanda (ABC, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

The Scamanda podcast turns into a four-part docuseries that unravels the story of Amanda Riley, a Christian wife and mother diagnosed with blood cancer who documents her battle with the disease online while hiding a terrible secret. Check out The A.V. Club‘s recap of the premiere on Wednesday.

Passenger (Britbox, Thursday, 9 p.m.)



Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) leads the gritty thriller Passenger as a former detective looking for her next big case. She arrives in a small town to discover its residents are plagued by a series of strange crimes, but no one living there is willing to admit that something is seriously wrong.

Arriving now

Tracker (CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m., season two premiere)

NCIS (CBS, Monday, 8 p.m., season 22 premiere)

American Horror Stories (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., season three premiere)

FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted (FOX, Tuesday, 8-11 p.m., season premieres)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Ghosts (CBS, Thursday, 8:30 p.m., season four premiere)

Elsbeth (CBS, Thursday, 10 p.m., season two premiere)

Ending soon

English Teacher (FX, Monday, 10 p.m., season one finale)

Tell Me Lies (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season two finale)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m., season two finale)