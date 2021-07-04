Several months into the Biden presidency, many of us are still grappling with post-Trump stress disorder. This Fourth of July, restore your faith in democracy by watching the time a crooked commander in chief got taken down while still in office. If All The President’s Men seems a little heady for your holiday weekend, though, check out 1999’s immensely enjoyable Dick, in which teenaged White House dog walkers Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams manage to expose the big guy. Steered by the adorable performances of its two young leads, Dick crafts a screwball, satirical, and yes, patriotic breakdown of the Watergate scandal, with inspired (fictional) theories behind Nixon’s paranoia and the 18 missing minutes on those famous tapes. Look for a lot of your comedy favorites in cameos, like Will Ferrell as Bob Woodward, Dave Foley as Bob Haldeman, and Harry Shearer as G. Gordon Liddy, as well as Clueless dad Dan Hedaya in a spot-on portrayal of Nixon himself. [Gwen Ihnat]