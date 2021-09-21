Saturday Night Live’s season premiere is just around the corner: The sketch series returns with new episodes October 2. Today’s AVQ&A is all about who we’d like to see on the show during season 47:
Who should host SNL this season?
If this season of Hacks has taught me anything, it’s that Jean Smart is long overdue for a stint hosting Saturday Night Live. Watching her fictional alter ego, stand-up legend Deborah Vance, work the stage like a champ left me eager to see Smart herself tackle some live comedy—albeit of the sketch variety. She just won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the HBO Max program, as well, so the timing couldn’t be better. She’s a delightful talk-show guest and pro at improvising in front of an audience (witness her Celebrity Name Game appearances), so commandeering Rockefeller Center on an upcoming Saturday night feels like an inevitable victory lap. [Alex McLevy]
There is a “should” that represents personal opinion, and there’s a “should” that expresses what is bound to happen, and Jason Sudeikis hosting Saturday Night Live during season 47 stands firmly in the middle of that Venn diagram. This feels as much of a foregone conclusion as Sudeikis’ Emmy win for Ted Lasso—particularly since Lorne Michaels pretty much said Sudeikis is on the books at the Emmys—so I’ll go one step further: As an SNL alum who’s never been more popular and never before hosted the show (despite several return visits to Studio 8H since 2013), Sudeikis is the no-brainer pick for the season premiere. We know Kenan Thompson will be back, Sudeikis’ “What Up With That” tracksuit is almost definitely on its way back from the cleaner—the bigger question seems to be whether or not Bill Hader’s available to channel the recently newsworthy crankiness of Lindsey Buckingham. [Erik Adams]
Pulling “double duty” on SNL is a special honor that I’d argue the show has bestowed a bit too haphazardly in the past decade, but I can’t think of a star more perfectly suited for the gig than Lil Nas X. Montero is a punchy and poignant debut album—one that should shatter any doubt that he’s just a one-trick pony—and its promotional rollout has been one of the bright spots of another bummer year, turning even potential controversies into well-executed bits. Charismatic, self-deprecating, and game for silly character work, Lil Nas X is primed to tackle anything the sketch show could throw at him as its host. The only thing working against him is the fact that he was a (pants-splittingly excellent) musical guest as recently as last season’s finale. Of course, if it has to wait ’til 2022, I’m sure we’ll still be talking about Montero then, especially ahead of the Grammys. [Cameron Scheetz]
While I agree that Jason Sudeikis should get to host SNL for the first time, the main Ted Lasso star I’d love to watch host the show is Brett Goldstein. As someone with stand-up experience, his monologue is bound to be hilarious, and it’d be a great opportunity for American audiences to see how versatile his comedy chops are outside of Ted Lasso. He’s been killing it in his late-night appearances lately, and just became an Emmy winner, so you better strike while the iron’s hot, Lorne! [Tatiana Tenreyro]
There haven’t been dual hosts on Saturday Night Live since 2004, when Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen appeared with musical guest J-Kwon. It’s time to revive this tradition, with Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle leading the way. The Pen15 co-creators and co-stars have great chemistry, obviously, but just as important is the gameness they show in portraying themselves in the Hulu comedy. Erskine and Konkle could roll with Kyle Mooney’s weirdest sketch ideas, and probably introduce some of their own. [Danette Chavez]
I don’t know if sensibilities fit the show anymore, but why not have SNL writer-turned-actor-turned-writer Tim Robinson back? Robinson still has a good rapport with cast members past and present, many of whom have appeared on I Think You Should Leave, and he’s also making the best sketch show on television right now (despite what the Emmys would have you believe). Obviously, Robinson and his writing partner Zach Kanin have a very different approach to writing and producing sketches these days. Still, I would absolutely love to see them take this format on. Note: This is a package deal with Mort Crimm from Detroiters hosting “Weekend Update.” There will be no negotiations. [Matt Schimkowitz]
Abby Elliott, Molly Shannon, and even Kelly Ripa have impersonated Angelina Jolie on Saturday Night Live in the past, but the Hollywood superstar is yet to grace Studio 8H with her presence. Her MCU arrival with Eternals (releasing on November 5) means there’s no better time for the show to bring her in. I’m sure she can pull off some wild stunts and sketches, but SNL will probably have to apologize for the above “Weekend Update” bit, huh? [Saloni Gajjar]
