Jason Sudeikis

There is a “should” that represents personal opinion, and there’s a “should” that expresses what is bound to happen, and Jason Sudeikis hosting Saturday Night Live during season 47 stands firmly in the middle of that Venn diagram. This feels as much of a foregone conclusion as Sudeikis’ Emmy win for Ted Lasso—particularly since Lorne Michaels pretty much said Sudeikis is on the books at the Emmys—so I’ll go one step further: As an SNL alum who’s never been more popular and never before hosted the show (despite several return visits to Studio 8H since 2013), Sudeikis is the no-brainer pick for the season premiere. We know Kenan Thompson will be back, Sudeikis’ “What Up With That” tracksuit is almost definitely on its way back from the cleaner—the bigger question seems to be whether or not Bill Hader’s available to channel the recently newsworthy crankiness of Lindsey Buckingham. [Erik Adams]