William Jackson Harper gave us a wonderful, charming romantic interest when he played Chidi in The Good Place, and now we get to see him explore his rom-com side even further in the second season of HBO Max’s Love Life.



This season of the anthology series focuses on Marcus Watkins (Harper), who finds himself rebuilding his life brick by brick after his divorce and searching for a love that will last— once and for all. As Marcus’ friend says in the trailer, “It feels very divorcey in here.” The upcoming season will of course tackle all of the things plaguing the modern dating scene like dating apps and a mountain of casual hookups, all while Marcus tries to find something “real.” It also looks like there’s a fair amount of meet-cutes and references to the classics like Notting Hill, so there’s some groundwork laid for true rom-com magic.

In addition to Harper, season two also stars 2 Dope Queens’ Jessica Williams, SNL’s Punkie Johnson (who’s off-stage name happens to also be Jessica Williams), and Detroiters’ Chris “Comedian CP” Powell. R ecurring cast members include: Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks. Emmy-winning actor Keith David narrates this season.

The first season of the romantic comedy anthology series starred Anna Kendrick, who appears in the second season to offer sage advice to Marcus. Kendrick’s season focuses on her character Darby, who finds herself lost looking for love in her 20s, and she t ravels through the loves of her life— past and present. Other season one cast members will make appearances in the upcoming season including Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune.

Creator Sam Boyd returns for season two with co-showrunners Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard, and Williams serve as executive producers along with Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante. The first three episodes of Love Life debut on HBO Max on October 28. The 10 -episode season continues with three episodes on November 4 and concludes with 4 episodes on November 11.