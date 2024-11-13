An almost-crisis gets remixed (in more ways than one) in new Y2K trailer "That's pimp as hell!"

Our relationship with technology is pretty freaking bad these days, but the latest Y2K trailer reminds everyone that computers were scary long before they turned into terrifying humanoid robots or algorithms to transform the planet’s precious resources into politically-influential slop. The new trailer for Kyle Mooney’s alternate-history comedy starts with a different president (Bill Clinton) talking about a different technological threat (the mythological Y2K bug). “We will experience no major national breakdowns,” Clinton says, which, in the film’s universe at least, turns out to be very, very wrong.

Luckily, the threat doesn’t start in earnest until the film’s stars get a couple juicy 1999 quips like “someone’s on the net” and “that’s pimp as hell” in. That’s before a jacked up Barbie car rolls into the middle of their New Year’s Eve party and starts lighting fires via an aerosol can, a Bic lighter, and some cleverly arranged Lego pieces. “No major national breakdowns,” indeed.

And that’s all before the nostalgia-fest unleashes its deadliest weapon yet: a DJ Earworm-style “breakdown” of its own trailer. Chopped and screwed in are clips of various dial-up disasters, including a garage robot, Kyle Mooney using devil sticks as a weapon to fend off said garage robot, a car intimidatingly full of wires, and a porto-potty safehouse. “They’re combining or something,” a scared teen says as he watches the hardware-made creatures pour out of a Circuit City knockoff. When the robot overlords finally take over in our universe, maybe this will be their Frankenstein.

Mooney directed Y2K from a script he wrote with Evan Winter. The film stars Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, Daniel Zolghadri, Eduardo Franco, and Fred Durst. Message your entire AIM buddy list (but make sure no one’s trying to use the phone at the same time) because Y2K premieres December 6 in theaters.