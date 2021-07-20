Everyone on the internet has their own definition for “clickbait,” whether it’s just something that makes you want to click on it or a link that tricks you into clicking on it by leaving out important details or fudging the truth, but Netflix has it’s own kind of clickbait—specifically a limited series called Clickbait about shocking revelations made in a viral video. So it doesn’t really fit in with any traditional definition of the word, but at least it provides a fun setup for jokes about, like, “This one Netflix trailer will blow your mind (you won’t believe number seven!),” or “The star of Aquaman is in this trailer for a new Netflix show,” but it’s actually Adrian Grenier, star of the fictional Aquaman movie from the Entourage universe.

Anyway, Clickbait does star Adrian Grenier, who plays a perfectly normal father, husband, and brother who suddenly disappears one day and then shows up in an internet video where he seemingly confesses to abusing women and holds up a sign that says he’ll day if 5 million people watch the video. Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel are also there as the guy’s sister and wife (respectively), and they’re trying to figure out what’s really going on and whether or not the accusations in the video are true (they probably are, because that’s the sort of thing that would happen in a thriller like this, but we don’t know). Clickbait is an eight-episode limited series created by Tony Ayres, a director and producer on The Slap (remember The Slap?), and Christian White. The Sinner’s Brad Anderson is directing. Clickbait will premiere on August 25, and the Netflix thumbnail will hopefully put weirdly big eyes on Grenier, have a big red arrow pointing at nothing, and include a bunch of that emoji with the shocked/horrified face. People will definitely click on that.