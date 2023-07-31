Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played the eldest Taylor kid on Tim Allen’s ’90s sitcom Home Improvement, has once again been arrested over alleged domestic violence, according to a TMZ report (later confirmed by Entertainment Weekly). Bryan has faced numerous legal troubles in the past, including a similar domestic violence incident that occurred in 2020.



Per TMZ, Bryan was arrested for felony assault on Friday in Oregon. Law enforcement reportedly received a call regarding a physical dispute between a man and a woman at an Oregon residence. Bryan was no longer on the scene when they arrived, and had to be tracked down and taken to jail.

The victim of this alleged assault has not yet been reported, though signs point to it being his partner Johnnie Faye Cartwright. The assault charge was reportedly in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, which has to do with assaulting someone who was previously granted a restraining order in relation to domestic violence. In 2020, Bryan was charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment and interference with making a police report in relation to a dispute with Cartwright while he was still married to his wife, Carly Matros. Many of the charges were dropped, but Bryan pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors (menacing and fourth-degree assault) at the time.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter ran an in-dep th profile on Bryan’s struggles in his post-Home Improvement career. Interviewed for the piece, Bryan downplayed the 2020 domestic violence incident, saying the couple “didn’t even really get that physical” and that Cartwright had been upset that he was still married. “We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear,” he said. “At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. … I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day.”

In addition to domestic violence, Bryan has had multiple DUI charges and was accused of running a crypto scam, per the THR profile. He has three children with Cartwright, and four from his previous marriage.