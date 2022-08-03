“I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one,” Beyoncé says, with no lies detected, in her new song “Alien Superstar.” As a performer and an artist, she has attained a status many musicians could only hope to achieve. The world all but stops turning when Queen B drops a single, with listeners eagerly anticipating every beat and lyric.

Over the past 25-plus years, Beyoncé has mastered the art of crafting cultural moments, along with the ability to turn a performance into a work of art that’s worth revisiting again and again. With the recent release of her opus, Renaissance, we decided this was the ideal time to track her remarkable evolution as an artist, from the earth-shattering debut “Crazy In Love” to the newest slay, “Summer Renaissance.”