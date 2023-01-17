20 Sundance films that changed the game for Hollywood

Clerks (1994)

No matter your thoughts on the two sequels (and the short-lived animated series) spawned by Kevin Smith’s 1994 feature debut, there’s still a certain aura about the original Clerks for both longtime Smith fans and those who think he’s never done anything better. Yes, there’s still an undeniable charm in the DIY indie spirit of the whole piece, from the black-and-white photography to the single-location banter between Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) as they go about a single day at a New Jersey convenience store. Yes, Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith himself) are fun to watch in their very first outing. Yes, the soundtrack is still packed with grungy ’90s throwback cuts. But the power of Clerks, and the reason it has endured for nearly three decades, extends beyond these moments of appeal and into something deeper. In risking it all to make his feature debut about two guys who feel stuck in their lives, Smith unearthed something primal and true in Gen-X viewers and beyond, and the result is one of the most insightful movies about slackers ever made. [Matthew Jackson]