Congratulations, dear reader: You have now survived the first half of 2022—weathering heat waves, horrifying headlines, and five entire months of all-consuming Elden Ring discourse.

Which means it’s time to look forward to the rest of the games calendar for this year—those parts of it that haven’t been decimated by delays and schedule skipping by some of the biggest titles. (Look, nobody really thought Breath Of The Wild 2 was going to make it to the Switch this year, but it was nice to dream.) Still, there are some big nuggets of gaming still ahead of us—new Pokémon, new God Of War, new old The Last Of Us game—and so we thought we’d offer up this: Our guide to all the hottest games that are (still) coming out before the end of 2022.