Funniest Moments from Our Favorite Jurors | Jury Duty | Prime Video

Amazon Freevee’s phenom Jury Duty came through in a big way. If you’ve been online for the past few weeks, you no doubt already know it was the show to watch. The premise was simple yet engrossing: an unsuspecting guy is roped into thinking he’s part of a documentary chronicling the goings on in a local jury. Only everyone he meets is an actor. The Truman Show vibes were less creepy than hilariously absurd—especially when adorable Ronald Gladden found himself in a jury alongside Westworld’s James Marsden.

Advertisement

Even those who grew obsessed with Gladden’s kindheartedness and the show’s increasingly deranged antics worried the comedic reality series might get forgotten amid a field of contenders from established networks with more critical panache. We needn’t have worried. Sometimes, being one of the funniest shows on the air results in much-deserved Emmy love, here not just for the show itself but for its writing, casting, and, perhaps more thrillingly, for those of us who have loved him since his Ally McBeal days, first-time Emmy nominee Marsden. [Manuel Betancourt]