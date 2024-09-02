The best 4K and Blu-ray releases coming out in September

Available September 10

There may be someone out there, perhaps an aficionado of late 20th-century satanic horror, who could withstand a double feature of Late Night With The Devil and Longlegs, but we’re not sure we’d want to meet them. Still, there’s sure to be no small number of fans who have both of these discs on their wish list. Longlegs became the surprise hit of the summer when it premiered in July, beating all other indie films at the box office so far this year and surpassing Parasite as Neon’s highest-grossing film to date. At least some of that interest has got to be due to Nicolas Cage’s bonkers performance as the title character, a suspected serial killer and the subject of an FBI investigation led by Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe). Available in a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack or standalone Blu-ray, the new release includes audio commentary with filmmaker Osgood Perkins, interviews with the cast and crew, and three featurettes.