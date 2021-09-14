The reasons that horror scares us are often pretty personal, which means that any scientific attempt to nail down what constitutes “the scariest movie ever made” is going to end up with results that don’t work for everyone. Still, that doesn’t mean researchers, like the ones currently offering $1,300 to watch a bunch of spooky movies this October, aren’t going to stop trying to figure out how to reliably freak out viewers anytime soon.



Advertisement

The job on offer comes from a place called FinanceBuzz, which wants to “find out whether high-budget horror movies deliver more scares than low-budget ones.” In order to test this concept out, the company is looking to hire someone whose heart rate will be monitored on a Fitbit “while watching 13 of the scariest movies ever made.”

Rather than dig through second hand shops for low-budget films terrifying enough to send Nic Cage on an investigation into the dark underbelly of Hollywood, the movies are a pretty predictable bunch, with stuff like Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project representing the smaller budgets and entries like Annabelle and the 2018 Halloween marking the higher end. (The study will also monitor reactions to Sinister, The Amityville Horror, Get Out, Insidious, and more.)

Participants will be sent a Fitbit to wear while watching the movies, “a $50 gift card to cover rental costs to fund your fright fest,” and are required to “rank the movies based on your prediction of the size of their production budgets.” Applications are open until September 26 and the viewer will be selected by October 1st. Every movie has to be watched between October 9th and 18th.

Regardless of whether or not the study will yield any worthwhile results, $1300 for watching a bunch of horror movies around Halloween isn’t a bad deal, so, if you want to throw your hat into the ring, head on over here to fill out an application.



G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

[via CNN]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com