It’s just about time to play ball. Prime Video’s trailer for A League Of Their Own is here, and the Rockford Peaches are a brand-new team with good old fashioned moxie.

“A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and outside of it,” reads a press release for the series. “The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.”

A League of Their Own - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Co-created by Jacobson and Will Graham, the series reboot of the 1992 classic film promises to be a “fresh reimagining” of the story, one that delves deeper into the social issues of the day. This is evident in the trailer through Adams’ storyline, in which she’s turned away from the All-American League tryouts due to racism and has to find another way into the game. Joining a men’s team presents its own challenges, including having to sign up for a job at the local factory.

It’s also evident in the flirtation between Carson and Greta (D’Arcy Carden), who teases that Carson “doesn’t look like that much competition.” But Carson steps up to the plate and confronts the sexism the players are facing head-on, like the aggravating suggestion from coach Dove (Nick Offerman) that the league shorten the ladies’ skirts to excite spectators. While finding their separate paths onto the field, Carson and Adams form a mutual respect that appears to turn into friendship off the field.

Additional cast for the series includes Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey. A League Of Their Own premieres on Prime Video August 12, 2022.