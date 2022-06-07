Get ready, baseball fans, because it’s nearly time for A League Of Their Own. The series, based on Penny Marshall’s beloved film of the same name, is set to premiere in August, and on Tuesday Prime Video released the first footage from the show (below).

The reboot, created by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Mozart In The Jungle’s Will Graham, once again follows the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was founded to keep the sport alive while a majority of male players were off fighting World War II. Rather than revisiting the familiar faces of the film’s Rockford Peaches, the show follows a team of brand-new characters.

The rousing teaser trailer is brimming with good ol’ fashioned Girl Power, and as such, is appropriately set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen.” Without dialogue, the trailer doesn’t give too much plot away, but there’s lots of athleticism and camaraderie on display, with a dash of Rosie the Riveter vibes to boot. And is that a charged romantic moment we’re sensing between Jacobson’s and D’Arcy Carden’s character?

That idea probably isn’t too far off the mark, as Graham told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2020 that he original conceived the show after he had “started looking into the queer history of the league.” Jacobson also discussed her interest in incorporating the Black women who played in the Negro American League, and based on the trailer, those characters will play a prominent role (in contrast to the film’s single unnamed Black woman throwing a ball from the stands). In other words, the eight-episode drama is shaping up to be more inclusive and comprehensive than its big-screen predecessor.

Alongside Jacobson and Carden, the series also stars Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey.

A League Of Their Own premieres on Prime Video on August 12, 2022.