Some unexpected good news for a dedicated—and recently somewhat burned—fanbase: Deadline says Disney is bringing back The Rocketeer… again! This time it’s not a cartoon for young kids, though, but a proper sequel/reboot of the beloved 1991 comic book adaptation. It’s going straight to Disney+ rather than theaters, but Rocketeer fans in 2021 should take what they can get (and maybe stop annoying MCU fans and Pixar fans by jumping into Twitter threads to say that The Rocketeer is Disney’s best superhero movie).

The new Rocketeer, titled The Return Of The Rocketeer, will be produced by David and Jessica Oyelowo and written by Ed Ricourt (of Now You See Me and Jessica Jones), with David Oyelowo potentially starring in the film as well. The movie will take place some number of years after the original film (though Deadline doesn’t specifically mention if this takes place in the same universe as that movie) and will focus on a retired Tuskegee airman who decides to become the new Rocketeer. The original movie took place in 1938 and starred Billy Campbell as a stunt pilot who finds an experimental jetpack built by Howard Hughes and uses it to become a Nazi-fighting superhero, and this new movie (given the “retired” bit of the new hero’s backstory) will presumably take place after the war. That probably means the bad guys won’t be Nazis, which is both good and bad—because it’s nice when companies like Disney openly promote the punching of Nazis, but also, well, we’re all kind of sick of seeing fucking Nazis these days, right?

There’s no word on when we might see The Return Of The Rocketeer, but seeing as how we only know of one actor who might be in it, it must be a ways off. Either way, it’ll be on Disney+ whenever it comes out.