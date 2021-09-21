Just as Adam Devine became the go-to comedy supporting actor after co-creating the Comedy Central series Workaholics, he landed a film role in the blockbuster a capella-based comedy Pitch Perfect (2012). Ten years later, Devine is returning to his roots a nd starring in the Peacock series based on the film franchise as the streamer announces a straight-to-series order from Universal Television. Get ready for musical pun galore, pitches.

Advertisement

Devine is set to reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the arrogant and intense leader of The Treblemakers and the main antagonist in the first Pitch Perfect film. He returned to Pitch Perfect 2 before bowing out of the third installment. The Peacock series will now follow Allen as he moves to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes an unexpected hit in Berlin. We thought the cover-filled days of Glee and Pitch Perfect’s prime were long behind us, but no production company these days can resist a spin-off or a reboot.

Elizabeth Banks—who starred in the franchise and directed the second installment—returns to produce the series with Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, Devine and Megan Amram (The Good Place). Amram, who’s writing credits include Parks & Recreation, Kroll Show, and An Emmy For Megan, will write the series and serve as showrunner. There’s no word on if other characters will make their return to the stage, but considering Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and Rebel Wilson starred in all three of the franchise films, cameos from the former Barden Bellas seem likely.

Devine’s most recent work included starring in the animated film Extinct, where he voiced a time traveling donut-shaped gerbil-like creature called a flummel. Yeah... He also currently has a lead role in the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, which will arrive in 2022.