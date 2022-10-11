If Netflix’s numbers are to be believed, people hanging out, watching Dahmer, and not leaving. And this is despite the title of the show actually being Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.



On Netflix, viewers traded one miserable experience for another. Dahmer, Ryan Murphy’s controversial hot Jeffrey Dahmer series, hit a milestone on its way to the top of the streamer’s viewership numbers for the third week. With 701.37 million hours watched, the series is Netflix’s second-most popular English-language show ever, following Stranger Things, which nabbed 1.35 billion hours in its first month. Variety writes that people were so into Dahmer that it “garnered more watch-time than seasons 1 and 2 of Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton in their first four weeks on the service.” People love to feel bad, which is why Squid Game is still Netflix’s most-watched show ever, netting 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days.

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of serial killers. The docu-series Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series pulled in 31 million hours, landing right behind Dahmer because there’s never enough cannibalism for Netflix subscribers. Nevertheless, the colon key on the keyboards at Netflix got quite a workout because Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series nabbed 8.86 million hours, which was enough to make the streamer’s Top 10.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Netflix’s former hit misery maker, Blonde, stumbled out of the top three, landing at number four. The Mila Kunis vehicle Luckiest Girl Alive, which also feels like an alternate title for Blonde, took the top spot with 43 million hours viewed. Still, lots of people watched director Andrew Dominik’s three-hour art movie, with a staggering 54 million hours of Marilyn Monroe being tortured and dehumanized watched in the first two weeks.

Netflix shouldn’t be worried, though. There are plenty more serial killers that they can turn into thirst traps while the company ignores our pleas for a third season of Mindhunter.

