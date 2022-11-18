At long last, it’s time for Adele to get back to what she does best —and we’re not talking about offering sage advice to Jennifer Lawrence about avoiding Passengers. Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency finally arrives on Friday; the series will run at the Caesars Palace Colosseum from November 18 to March 25, 2023.

The five-month residency has been a long time coming, and was originally set to kick off back in January. But just a day before the first show, Adele tearfully shared a message with fans via social media canceling the performances, citing production issues, COVID-19 flare-ups, and delivery days.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted,” she said at the time.

Eight months later, however, things have changed, and Adele is finally ready for the show to carry on. Although the residency is sold out, tickets from resellers on sites like StubHub have been going for upwards of $5 5,000.

It’s worth noting that the timing of the residency’s return, though unplanned, still has a jarring perfection. Just this week, Adele was nominated for seven Grammys for her triumphant fourth album 30. She’ll compete for both record and album of the year come February, seeking to add to her already-hefty collection of fifteen Grammys. Plus, as she told Elle UK’s Emma Carmichael in an August conversation, the new performance is something Adele can really feel proud of.

“I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows,” Adele shared. “The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful.” Unrelated: what is the easiest, safest, least illegal way to quickly and quietly come into upwards of $5 5,000?