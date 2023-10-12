Adult Swim fans have a lot to look forward to this season, if the raucous response to the animation network’s panel at New York Comic Con is anything to go by.

President of the network Michael Ouweleen and Comic Development execs Missy Laney and Cameron Tang stopped by New York City’s Javits Center on Thursday to reveal a little bit about the raunchy animation studio’s upcoming slate and development process. (They’ve apparently ordered pilots based on Tweets before, so get posting, prospective writers!)

Although it often gets lost in the conversation around more, er, out there offerings (looking at you, Mr. Poopy Butthole), Adult Swim isn’t always a non-stop comedy factory. Or, as Missy Laney explained, sometimes the studio finds more success treating shows in an “earnest” manner and letting the humor unfurl more slowly in the details and art style.

It sounds like newest series order Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, a “strangely sensual and very feminine” stop-motion tale from Tuca & Bertie writer Gonzalo Cordova, is a perfect example of this philosophy. The network’s first ever Spanish-language series, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads features an all-female cast (!) and centers on Marioneta, a “wealthy and ambitious Spaniard living in South America pursuing business and pleasure,” partly through domesticating cuyes, a South American guinea pig that also happens to be a local delicacy. “The series as a whole really looks at who is prey and who is predator,” Laney also shared.

Other renewals include season three of Australian party-comedy YOLO (this installment is titled YOLO: Rainbow Trinity), season two of Smiling Friends (which will mix 3D, 2D, and stop motion animation styles with live action), and a 5-episode new season of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, featuring none other than Logan Roy himself, Brian Cox.

But, of course, none of that is quite as exciting as Adult Swim’s flagship Rick And Morty, which returns this Sunday for season seven, its first since parting ways with disgraced co-creator Justin Roiland. But the news that many fans may have been hoping for—namely, what potentially famous name is replacing Roiland as the voices of both Rick and Morty—is not coming until the credits roll on episode one. “You’ll read their names and you may or may not know who they are, but right now just getting the show out is the priority,” said Michael Ouweleen. (The plural is notable, though.)

Still, fans can look forward to the return of some old favorites, including one the minute the episode drops, as well as an ominous sounding “spaghetti episode” that ranks among Ouweleen’s favorites of all time, along with Pickle Rick and the vat of acid episode. Ooooh wee!