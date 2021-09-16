Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, September 16. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.): The two-episode series finale airs tonight, followed by a cast goodbye on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Enjoy the trailer below, which gives exactly nothing away. Vikram Murthi will recap the Nine-Nine’s final ride.

Regular Coverage

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10 p.m.)



Wild Cards

The Premise (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): Noel Murray reviews B.J. Novak’s new high-concept show: “Over the past several years, cable channels and streaming services have been teeming with anthology series...Each of The Premise’s five episodes are contemporary dramedies, confronting timely topics like corrupt policing, gun rights, bullying, celebrity worship, wokeness, and internet trolling. But it’s also wildly inconsistent, with the episode quality ranging from “better than the plot would suggest” to “soul-crushingly shoddy. ” Some of B.J. Novak’s co-writers include culture writer Jia Tolentino and journalist Josie Duffy Rice, which should hopefully lend an element of realism.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): It’s not quite accurate to call this TV adaptation an update of Dan Brown’s 2009 novel of the same name. Despite the fresh faces, including Ashley Zukerman as Professor Robert Langdon, Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie’s The Lost Symbol is very much a continuation of both the movies and Brown’s books in tone and style. There’s an interesting feint in the premiere, which is out today, where it looks like Dworkin and Beattie are going to find a way to make all of Langdon’s symbology talk feel much more urgent than his usual professorial ramblings. But the show quickly settles into the action-adventure rhythms of its forebears. The cast is good; Eddie Izzard pops up as a mysterious patriarch, and as the lead, Zukerman’s a much better successor to Tom Hanks than Josh Peck. The Lost Symbol is diverting enough, especially if you’ve been holding out for a National Treasure TV series. [Danette Chavez]

The Harper House (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): As Saloni Gajjar writes in our September TV preview, “Brad Neely’s adult animated comedy might be just the thing to tide over Better Call Saul fans as they wait for season six. Rhea Seehorn leads The Harper House as Debbie Harper, the overconfident household head of a dysfunctional family. Debbie struggles to regain her high status in her family of oddballs after losing her job, which necessitates the move to a small town. To save money, they live in the historic residence of Harper House, a real Victorian fixer-upper. Fitting into their possum-infested new neighborhood might be more challenging than anticipated. Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ryan Flynn round out the voice cast.”