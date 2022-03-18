Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film has another new addition. Per Variety, X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp is set to join the increasingly star-studded cast of the forthcoming live-action movie based on Mattel’s world famous doll.



Advertisement

There are little to no details about what Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach’s vision for a film about Barbie could possibly look like, so all we can do right now is look towards the cast list.



Margot Robbie is playing the booked and busy Barbie with Ryan Gosling taking on the role of her paramour, Ken. Shipp’s role is still unknown so far, but she’s expected to join Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Ariana Greenblatt in the Warner Bros. movie.

You may have seen Shipp recently in the Oscar-nominated tick, tick...BOOM! starring alongside Andrew Garfield’s Jonathan Larson as his girlfriend Susan. Before that, Shipp played an iteration of the iconic weather controlling X-Men character Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She also starred in the pretty much universally hated Lifetime biopic, Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, a bout the late Aaliyah Haughton.

Earlier this month, Amy Schumer announced that she left Barbie due to creative differences. With Ladybird director Greta Gerwig now at the helm , it’s really a wonder as to what we’ll see in her version of the world of Barbie.

Will it be similar to the Tyra Banks and Lindsey Lohan 2000 film Life-Size, with Margot Robbie’s Barbie being brought to life and having to learn about life in the real world? Or could Noah Baumbach’s addition as co-writer make this a more morose tale of a Barbie down on her luck? It’s a guessing game until we know any official details, but rest assured Ryan Gosling will likely try to win an Oscar with his Ken performance.