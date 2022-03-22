Last month, Amanda Bynes announced her plans to try and get herself removed from a conservatorship that she had been under since 2013 (after she allegedly “set a driveway on fire and was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold”). In 2014, after a series of strange social media posts that were varyingly blamed on drug addiction or mental health conditions (though, to this day, people have reportedly denied both), Bynes’ mother became her official conservator and started managing the former Nickelodeon star’s finances and living situation.

Advertisement

But in February, Bynes, her attorney, and her mother moved to have the conservatorship arrangement terminated after—as a lawyer explained at the time—“the professionals” decided that “she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions.” As of today, the conservatorship on both Bynes and her estate has indeed been terminated, with a judge deciding that Bynes should regain control of her life and “all day-to-day responsibilities.”

This comes from Variety, which says Bynes has been living “in a structured community for women in need” since 2020, with an attorney saying that she has “done very well in all very short period of time that she’s been there” and will have no problem living on her own and free of the conservatorship. Variety also says Bynes is engaged and pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute Of Design And Merchandising. Her last acting role was in 2010’s Easy A.

News of Bynes’ conservatorship being terminated comes about four months after the end of Britney Spears’ high-profile conservatorship, which she publicly opposed for years and accused of (among other things) exploiting her and her life for the financial gain of those in charge (namely her father). She also now has a huge book deal, which will allow her to tell her own story after sister Jamie Lynn Spears released a controversial memoir recently.