It’s hard to think of a recent TV character more divisive than Che Diaz, but as we start another And Just Like That…, there they are, unfurling their bumper-sticker/self-help rhetoric yet again (“If you’re living your truth, then y ou’re a part of the revolution… You’re a part of the evolution.” Rhyming is fun! ) It was actually nice to see them falter as they witnessed Miranda slinking out of the protest crowd away from her son. But I have never liked Che Diaz more than at the beginning of this episode, when they finally called out Miranda on her bullshit. Well, someone had to.

Advertisement

If you’ll notice, in that particular exchange, Miranda is nothing but defensive, and not at all apologetic for dragging Che unknowingly into a homewrecker situation. Yes, either of them could have brought the issue of Miranda’s marriage up way before this. But Che’s ultimatum becomes the lever to actually force Miranda to do something about her marriage—which is also bullshit. She and Steve have been together for decades, and he’s obviou sl y a caring, compassionate person; she couldn’t just talk to him about how unhappy she was before?

Nevertheless, the eventual showdown scene between Miranda and Steve is undeniably the high point in an episode where, frankly, not much else happens, mainly a credit to the acting talent and chemistry of Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg. After so many years together, onscreen and off, the two have a seamless connection, which makes it so much more painful when Miranda destroys it. The show, as stated here and elsewhere, is really trying its hardest to paint Steve as a doddering old(er) man who holds no appeal for Miranda anymore (a hearing aid search? Really?). But as Steve rightly points out, this has been their dynamic for years. Miranda was always try to change him into something he wasn’t, way back to the SATC episode about the corduroy suit that led to their first breakup, instead of just being content with the way that things were.



But as Miranda acutely points out, content she is not, and is ready to punt her cute husband in favor of a preachy nonbinary podcaster. Anyone else think that Che’s desire for a “non-traditional” relationship includes sleeping with other people? And that Miranda is about to get a rude awakening?

In other news, Carrie’s past returns in the form of her beautiful, stylish, young new neighbor, who stays up too late and dates the wrong guys, otherwise known as living in your 20s. At Carrie’s hip surgery age, it’s easy to romanticize those past decades, when no one called you ma’am and you could rebound from a 2 a.m. weeknight without even a nap (no longer!) Carrie, as usual, overdoe s things by skulkin g outside her neighbo r ’s door and brings her brownies after a fairly mild exaltation at the late night carousers on her front stoop. But Lisette represents both the good and bad of those earlier years, and Carrie’s embrace of the stunning Versace gown at the end si gn ifies her growth past that stage: T he good thing about being in your 50s is th at you can pretty much do whatever the hell you want. And, hopefully, care a lot less about what other people think of you.

One of the things that bugs about thi s show (I know, I have a long list) is how even in this short ten-episode season, cert ain plotlines get dropped, never to be picked up again. Carrie didn’t want to stay in her old apartment, right, a few episodes ago when she yelled “Th is isn’t working!” to th e w alls? Y et here she remains, outflanked by her invading wardrobe.

Advertisement

Also, Charlotte and Harry’s ridiculous apology fight last week ( thankfully) has disappeared, only to get Charlotte all hopped up on anoth er non-issue. (This is the thing that scares me about being unemployed, that I will just get way too wrapped up in my own similarly aged kids. ) The blowjob discussion lunch was funny, al though I longed to hear a Samantha quip on the subject. But honestly, even if Lily fully processed what she witnessed in that bathroom, she shoul d just be happy th at she has two parents who are still into each other. Unlike Brady, say. Charlotte and Harry are a happy testament that marriages can stay strong across the years (not without some considerable effort, but still). Apparently Miranda and Steve drifted apart. It happens, even (or especially) with fictional characters. But man, that Brooklyn Bridge reunion in the first movie sure made it look like these two were in it for an even longer haul . Sniff.

Stray observat ions

I liked Carrie and Miranda’s walk through the mall, pointing out restaurants that moved or closed. That’s what I also love about living in a city; it’s like the mosaic of my nei ghborhood is always ch anging.

There’s no way that Charlotte does n ’t have a tracker on her kids’ p hones. Even I use those.

Best outfit: Going to applaud Carrie’s wearing of a message T-shi rt over tha t breathtaking teal patterned ballgow n skirt. Bu t am tem pted to award the winner thi s week to her embarrassing smoking outfit, which was hilarious, down to the purple gloves. Pers onally, I plan to start smoking again on my 80th birthday . Just hoping they still make Camel Li ghts by then.

Going to applaud Carrie’s wearing of a message T-shi rt over tha t breathtaking teal patterned ballgow n skirt. Bu t am tem pted to award the winner thi s week to her embarrassing smoking outfit, which was hilarious, down to the purple gloves. Pers onally, I plan to start smoking again on my 80th birthday . Just hoping they still make Camel Li ghts by then. Worst outfit: What was that pearl ropey thing over Charlotte’s outfit at the blowjob discussion lunch? Her purse strap I guess? I just can’t.

What was that pearl ropey thing over Charlotte’s outfit at the blowjob discussion lunch? Her purse strap I guess? I just can’t. Next week: Besides Miranda trying to figure out what a future with Che might mean, it looks like Carrie and Jon Tenney attempt another date. See you next week for our penultimate episo de!