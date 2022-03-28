[The following contains information on a Spoiler casting for The CW’s Gotham Knights series.]

Back in December, The CW announced that it was developing a pilot called Gotham Knights, which would be a TV series from producer Greg Berlanti about Bruce Wayne’s adopted son working with the children of Batman villains to try and figure out who murdered the Dark Knight. In addition to Berlanti, the project comes from Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash (meaning they have some experience with a show about Batman that is also not about Batman at all).



In one bonus confusing detail, though, Gotham Knights is not related to Batwoman (and therefore disconnected from the larger Arrowverse/Beeboverse) and is also not related to the upcoming Gotham Knights video game (which is also about the Bat-family trying to figure out who murdered the Dark Knight).

Now, the network has made its first casting announcement for the pilot, but it’s a bit of a Spoiler to say much else… so consider this another Spoiler warning, because we’re going to be talking about Spoiler here—as in Stephanie Brown, a.k.a. Spoiler, a comic book character who was previously a Robin and a Batgirl before putting on a purple hood and coming up with a superhero name of her own.

Anna Lore, who previously appeared on The CW’s All American, will be playing Stephanie Brown in the Gotham Knights pilot, though this Variety story about the news doesn’t specifically say if she’ll be operating under the Spoiler name in the series. What it does say is that she has a penchant for sarcasm that is “matched only by her intellect” and that she was “raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles.” She also has a “less-than-perfect home life,” alluding to the fact that—spoiler alert, har har har—her father is a D-tier Batman villain known as the Cluemaster. His gimmick is that he commits crimes and… leaves clues behind. But the clues are not jokes or riddles, they’re just clues. You can see why he’s D-tier, right?