The CW’s Berlanti- verse of comic book shows got a little closer to its inevitable destiny of devouring all other extant TV today, as Deadline reports that a new Batman-adjacent series is now in the works from mega-producer Greg Berlanti . Specifically, it’s being reported that Gotham Knights is currently in development at the network , which will see Bruce Wayne’s adopted son team up with many of his enemies ’ own offspring to try to clear their names for the old man’s murder.

Said pitch comes courtesy of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, all from The CW’s Batwoman. (Abrams is the show’s executive story editor, while Fiveash and Stoteraux serve as producers and writers .)

Gotham Knights shares a name and basic premise with an upcoming video game, oddly enough, produced by WB Games Montreal (which also created Batman: Arkham Origins back in 2013). Both products take place in a version of Gotham City where Batman is dead, forcing his various kids and/or wards to do their best to keep the city from descending into total anarchy in his absence.

Honestly, though, we’re most interested in the “Batman’s kid teams up with the spawn of his rogue gallery” aspect of this all; who doesn’t want to see Baby Riddler as a futuristic edgelord, constantly demanding people debate him? Lil’ Bane, breaking the backs of anyone who steps to her on the playground? Will this finally be the small screen chance for Duela Dent, The Joker’s Daughter? (We’re guessing no on that last one, but hope springs eternal for Duela Dent fans .)

It’s not clear whether the Berlanti-produced series will tie in directly to the Arrowverse, which has always kept its Batman content one step removed from the Big Batted Man himself . (Although version of the character have popped up in its bigger crossover events.) Gotham Knights is one of several new CW superhero shows in development at the moment; Naomi, developed by Ava DuVernay, will be the next to see release, premiering on January 11, 2022.