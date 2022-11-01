Print media was cool. Much cooler than, ugh, digital media. Reading a newspaper was a cool thing that adults would do, unlike reading on your phone, which is a rude thing that children do. Also, while there were ads, they had to be pre-planned months in advance. They couldn’t just sneak in more ads later! But with the death of print media comes another loss: Any hopes for a sequel to David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada, starring Anne Hathaway as the struggling assistant to Meryl Streep’s prickly fashion magazine mogul Miranda Priestly.

That’s what Hathaway said on The View (via Deadline) , at least, admitting that “the movie was in a different era” and so she doesn’t know if there ever could be a sequel. “Now everything’s gone so digital,” she said, “and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just very different.” That kind of seems like a cop-out, since they could just make a movie about making a website, but whatever. Making a website isn’t very interesting (and Miranda Priestly doesn’t exactly seem like a… making a website person).

Still, Hathaway acknowledged that there is something “tempting” to imagining “Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant.” Not to keep disagreeing with Anne Hathaway, but that sounds like a good movie! They’re on a road trip through Europe, trying to get Miranda her coffee so she can make the website. Stanley Tucci is still there, eating at a restaurant!

If a new Devil Wears Prada does happen, Hathaway said it would probably have to be a “relaunch” with “new people.” It could be a period piece set in the 1800s when print media was still around! Stanley Tucci could be there, eating at a restaurant!